After Backlash, Census Bureau Halts Disability Changes

Facing growing backlash, the Census Bureau on Tuesday paused plans to change how it asks people about disabilities in its most comprehensive survey. Disability advocates had argued that the proposed changes would artificially reduce their numbers by more than 40%, limiting the ability of people with disabilities to get vital resources, per the AP. They also argued that they weren't properly consulted on such a major overhaul.

Existing questions: Respondents are asked to answer "yes" or "no" if they have difficulty or "serious difficulty" seeing, even with glasses, or are blind; hearing, or are deaf; concentrating, remembering or making decisions because of a physical, mental, or emotional condition; walking or climbing stairs; dressing or bathing; or performing everyday tasks because of a physical, mental or emotional condition. If the answer is "yes," they are counted as having a disability.