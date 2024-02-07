House Votes Against Impeaching Mayorkas

The House held a historic vote Tuesday on impeaching Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas—and the move was shot down in a massive defeat for House Speaker Mike Johnson. The speaker had insisted he had enough votes for impeachment, but the measure failed in a 214-216 vote after a handful of Republicans joined Democrats in voting against it. GOP Reps. Ken Buck, Mike Gallagher and Tom McClintock voted against impeachment, CNN reports. Buck and McClintock had already said they would not vote to impeach Mayorkas for allegedly violating the law with policies at the US-Mexico border.

If the measure had passed, Mayorkas would have been the first Cabinet official to be impeached in almost 150 years. Rep. Bennie Thompson, the ranking Democrat on the House Homeland Security Committee, slammed the proceedings as a "preplanned political stunt" during the debate before the vote, the New York Times reports. He said it was "about placating extreme elements within the Republican Congress rather than doing what's right for America." Rep. Mark Green, the committee's Republican chairman, accused Mayorkas of showing "brazen blanket disregard for the laws," asking, "What is the point of passing laws if we allow the executive to violate those laws with impunity?" (More Alejandro Mayorkas stories.)