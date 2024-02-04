It Doesn't Look Good for RNC Chair

Donald Trump made clear Sunday that he's not thrilled with the chair of the Republican National Committee, casting Ronna McDaniel's job performance as in decline. "I think she did great when she ran Michigan for me. I think she did OK, initially in the RNC," he said, per NBC News . "I would say right now there'll probably be some changes made." Trump made the assessment in response to a question—"How's Ronna McDaniel doing?"—from Maria Bartiromo on Fox News. As recently as October, Trump had said McDaniel was doing a "fantastic job" in the role.

Bartiromo asked the front-runner for the GOP presidential nomination about Democrats outdoing his party on fundraising, per the Hill. "I have a lot of money," Trump answered, before adding: "And the money that they get, people are not looking at the RNC. They want—they want changes. I—you have to understand, I have nothing to do with the RNC. I don't—I'm separate." In hindsight, one McDaniel misstep might have occurred as Trump was leaving the White House in 2021, per the New York Times, when she asked him if he might consider running in 2024 as a third-party candidate—instead of as a Republican.

McDaniel won a fourth term in a landslide in January 2023. That term ends after this year's election, but she's expressed willingness in private to leave early if that was the nominee's decision. McDaniel's future as chair was a frequent subject of discussion at the committee's winter meeting in Las Vegas last week, per the Times, as was how Trump might try to make his mark on the leadership and what it would all mean for the party's cash crunch. (More Donald Trump 2024 stories.)