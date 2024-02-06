With an unprecedented vote, lawmakers will decide Tuesday evening whether Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas becomes the first Cabinet member impeached by the House in nearly 150 years. The House will vote on two articles of impeachment advanced by the Republican-controlled House Homeland Security Committee. Here's what to know:



The charges: Republicans say that in failing to prevent illegal entries, Mayorkas willfully violated immigration laws requiring him to maintain "operational control" of the border. He's accused of allowing migrants to roam free, breaching the public trust by misrepresenting the state of the border, and of evading congressional efforts to investigate him.

Republicans say that in failing to prevent illegal entries, Mayorkas willfully violated immigration laws requiring him to maintain "operational control" of the border. He's accused of allowing migrants to roam free, breaching the public trust by misrepresenting the state of the border, and of evading congressional efforts to investigate him. The defense: Democrats say Mayorkas has the right to set immigration policies, including to allow certain migrants into the country temporarily. They also say Mayorkas has been forthcoming, producing tens of thousands of pages of documents for the Homeland Security Committee and offering to testify before the panel in person.