A dad's regular trip to the car wash with his two young daughters over the weekend could've ended in tragedy, but his 8-year-old's strategic thinking kept everyone safe. WISN reports that Adam Jorgenson was at the Kwik Trip in Oak Creek on Sunday morning, with 8-year-old Charley and 2-year-old Autumn in the back seat of his Roewe RX5, when he left his newly cleaned car running with the girls inside to search for a chamois. Jorgenson says someone in a purple Buick then parked at a gas pump and asked him for directions—and while that distraction was going on, another man jumped into Jorgenson's vehicle and started to drive away, along with the two girls, per TMJ4 . "I heard the screeching of our tires and I turned around and saw the RX5 going very fast out of the parking lot," Jorgenson says.

He adds that he turned to the Buick and screamed at those two occupants, "There are kids in the car, you idiots!" Luckily, Jorgenson's frightened but calm older daughter kept her head as they sped down the street, and the driver demanded to know where the keys to the car were. Young Charley says she wasn't sure whether she should "try to kick him or defend myself and Autumn," or stay quiet and let the scene play out. She opted for the latter after she realized her dad still had the car keys, meaning the vehicle wouldn't be able to go very far for very long. Once the driver realized his predicament, he dumped the car (and the girls) about a mile up the road and fled. Jorgenson, meanwhile, had left his cellphone in the car, which Charley used to call her mother, who didn't pick up the first time around. "Mom, I need you," Charley said into her mother's voicemail. "We lost Dad."

Autumn can be heard in the call as well, asking, "Where go Dada?" Police were able to quickly locate the SUV after Jorgenson's wife, Brittany, tracked his iPhone; both girls were unharmed, per authorities. "It makes me really proud that we're raising our daughter to be sufficient on her own, to think 'How can I best get out of this situation?'" Jorgenson says. "How can I best resolve it? ... Should I sit back or should I take action?" He also warns others of leaving their children in a running car like he did, noting "it took two seconds" for the incident to go down. Local police say they have three persons of interest in custody, all males between the ages of 17 and 21 who are now facing felony charges, per NBC News. They ask anyone with additional information to call 414-766-7627. (More carjacking stories.)