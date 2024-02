During his controversial sit-down with Vladimir Putin, Tucker Carlson asked the Russian president to release US journalist Evan Gershkovich, who has been detained in Russia on an espionage charge since March of last year, as a gesture of goodwill. Putin shot down that idea, but said he was open to releasing Gershkovich as part of a prisoner swap, the Wall Street Journal reports. He also suggested a way that Russia's war with Ukraine could end in a matter of weeks, Politico reports. More on that and other details from the two-hour interview, which was published on Carlson's website and the social network X Thursday night:

More on Gershkovich: Putin insisted he is "sincere" in his desire to return the journalist to the US, but indicated the ball is in America's court. "The more public we render these things of this nature, the more difficult it becomes to resolve them. Everything has to be done in a calm manner," he said. He wouldn't suggest a time frame for a possible deal, nor did he say who Russia would want released in exchange, though the Journal notes he made a "clear reference" to Russian operative Vadim Krasikov, jailed in Germany for assassinating a Chechen émigré, without specifically naming him.