Kansas' AG Says Schools Must Out Trans Kids to Parents

Kansas' attorney general is telling public schools they're required to tell parents their children are transgender or non-binary even if they're not out at home, though Kansas is not among the states with a law that explicitly says to do that, the AP reports. Republican Kris Kobach's action was his latest move to restrict transgender rights, following his successful efforts last year to temporarily block Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly's administration from changing the listings for sex on transgender people's birth certificates and driver's licenses to reflect their gender identities. It's also part of a trend of GOP attorneys general asserting their authority in culture war issues without a specific state law.

Kobach maintains that failing to disclose when a child is socially transitioning or identifying as non-binary at school violates a parents' rights. He sent letters in December to six school districts and the state association for local school board members, then followed up with a public statement Thursday after four districts, all in northeast Kansas, didn't rewrite their policies. The Kansas attorney general's letters to superintendents of three Kansas City-area districts, Topeka's superintendent and the Kansas Association of School Boards accused them of having "surrendered to woke gender ideology." His letters didn't say what he would do if they didn't specifically require teachers and administrators to out transgender and non-binary students. (More on the controversy here.)