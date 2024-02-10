Rumor has it that OJ Simpson has received a cancer diagnosis—a report the former football star hasn't confirmed or denied, though he wants everyone to know he's doing A-OK. Sources tell WPLG that the 76-year-old athlete and actor, who was acquitted in 1995 of murdering ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman, has been undergoing chemotherapy in Las Vegas for prostate cancer. Simpson himself took to social media to address some of what's been going around, including whispers that he's under hospice care.

"Hey, X world! Hospice? Hos-pice?! You talkin' about hospice?" a laughing Simpson said in a video posted Friday on X. "No, I'm not in any hospice." He added: "I don't know who put that out there." Simpson noted he's hosting a "ton of friends" for the Super Bowl in Las Vegas, where he lives after spending nine years behind bars for armed robbery, and assures those listening that "all is well." People notes that Simpson had revealed on X in May of last year that he'd wrapped up treatment for an unspecified kind of cancer. "I had to do the whole chemo thing," he said at the time, revealing he'd smoked pot during that process to stave off nausea. "It looks like I beat it. I'm happy about that." (More OJ Simpson stories.)