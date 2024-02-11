Biden's Team Needs to Take the Bubble Wrap Off: Dowd

President Biden's passing on a Super Bowl interview fits with his team's campaign strategy, such as it is, Maureen Dowd writes. "The Biden crew clearly has no plan for how to deal with the president's age except to shield him and hide him and browbeat reporters who point out that his mental state" is an issue, she writes in her column in the New York Times. That won't cut it, Dowd says, pointing out that polls showed voters were concerned about the president's age—81, in case anyone's missed that—before a special counsel included it in his reasoning last week.