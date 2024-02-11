Lisa Frankenstein Can't Scare Off Argyle

Lisa Frankenstein didn't come to life at the North American box office in its first weekend in theaters. The horror comedy written by Diablo Cody and starring Kathryn Newton and Cole Sprouse earned $3.8 million, according to studio estimates Sunday. It debuted in second place on a very slow Super Bowl weekend, behind the spy thriller Argylle, the AP reports. That Matthew Vaugn film took first place with only $6.5 million, which brings its running domestic total to $28.8 million in two weekends. The $200 million production is Apple's first major theatrical flop . Universal Pictures oversaw the North American release for the streamer, where it is playing in 3,605 locations. Globally, it's earned $60.1 million to date.

Focus Features released Lisa Frankenstein in 3,144 locations. A 1980s-set teenage riff on Mary Shelly's classic tale, the film is the directorial debut of Robin Williams' daughter Zelda Williams. Reviews overall were mixed to negative with a 49% on Rotten Tomatoes. AP's Mark Kennedy wrote in his review that it was "a real monster—stitched together from previous movies, painfully incoherent and deeply, deeply dumb." But while the opening weekend was low, the production budget was also relatively modest at a reported $13 million. Overall, it's likely to be the slowest box office weekend of the year to date, with around $40 million industry-wide, down nearly 25% from last year.

Below are estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.

