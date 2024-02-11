NATO Chief Leads Outcry Over Trump's Russia Stance

The head of NATO led an international response Sunday denouncing Donald Trump's comment that he would encourage Russia to do "whatever the hell they want" to members of the alliance who, in his view, don't contribute enough money to the collective defense. "Any suggestion that allies will not defend each other undermines all of our security, including that of the US, and puts American and European soldiers at increased risk," Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said in a statement, per the AP. Trump's comments and the response: