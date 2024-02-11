She Made It: Swift Back in US in Time for Game

If you need Super Bowl analysis in regard to the game, see the Athletic (two prognosticators pick San Francisco over Kansas City in a close game) or the AP (which predicts the game will be decided by defense, not offense). But in regard to the game's big lingering not related to football, CBS News has the answer: Taylor Swift has indeed made it back to the US from her tour in Japan, in plenty of time to cheer on boyfriend Travis Kelce of the Chiefs in person.
Swift's private plane landed at Los Angeles International Airport on Saturday afternoon, after the singer wrapped up the Japan leg of her Eras tour. She had rushed to Haneda airport immediately after her last song, notes the AP. Meanwhile, Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt, confirmed to People that Swift will be at the game, which begins at 6:30pm Eastern in Las Vegas.
