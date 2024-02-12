One Word Being Used to Describe the Chiefs

They've won three Super Bowls in five years and made it to the championship game in one of those "off" years. As a result, a common theme is easy to spot in Monday morning's coverage of Sunday's thrilling overtime win for Kansas City:

"It's official. The Chiefs are a dynasty," writes Jerry Brewer at the Washington Post. "They deserve the label after surviving a defensive grudge match until (QB Patrick) Mahomes closed the deal with his incomparable brilliance."

"Dynasty? No doubt," writes Nate Davis at USA Today. The question that began bubbling up last year has been "definitively answered."