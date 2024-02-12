Sports / Kansas City Chiefs One Word Being Used to Describe the Chiefs 'Dynasty' is the term of choice after three championships in 5 years By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Feb 12, 2024 6:26 AM CST Copied Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates after the win. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) See 3 more photos They've won three Super Bowls in five years and made it to the championship game in one of those "off" years. As a result, a common theme is easy to spot in Monday morning's coverage of Sunday's thrilling overtime win for Kansas City: "It's official. The Chiefs are a dynasty," writes Jerry Brewer at the Washington Post. "They deserve the label after surviving a defensive grudge match until (QB Patrick) Mahomes closed the deal with his incomparable brilliance." "Dynasty? No doubt," writes Nate Davis at USA Today. The question that began bubbling up last year has been "definitively answered." At the Kansas City Star, Vahe Gregorian agrees the matter is settled. "While how long it goes remains to be seen, any lingering debate or quibbling about whether this remarkable time constitutes the 'D' word—dynasty—were quelled on Sunday night." The win "cemented the league's modern-day dynasty," writes Zak Keefer at the Athletic, noting that the Chiefs are the first team to win back-to-back championships since the Patriots 19 years ago. "There's a new dynasty in the NFL" is how Boston.com writer Conor Ryan (who would be well acquainted with those Patriots teams) put it. In regard to all this, Mahomes gave what SBNation considers "the best possible answer" when asked by CBS Sports if the team is a dynasty. "It's the start of one," he said. "We're not done." Mahomes also made clear he'll be gunning for a "three-peat" next season. (More Kansas City Chiefs stories.) See 3 more photos Report an error