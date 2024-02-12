Kansas City Wins a Nail-Biter in Overtime

The game more than lived up to the hype. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58 on Sunday in overtime, 25-22, per ESPN. The Chiefs thus become the first team to win back-to-back championships since the Patriots two decades ago. The 49ers got a field goal on the first possession of overtime, but Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs to the winning touchdown on his team's ensuing possession. (He threw a 3-yard TD pass to Mecole Hardman Jr. for the win.) Mahomes also had led the Chiefs to a game-tying field goal with 3 seconds left in regulation.