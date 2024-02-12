Kansas City Wins a Nail-Biter in Overtime

Chiefs defeat the 49ers 25-22
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 11, 2024 9:49 PM CST
Kansas City Wins a Nail-Biter in Overtime
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during the second half.   (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

The game more than lived up to the hype. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58 on Sunday in overtime, 25-22, per ESPN. The Chiefs thus become the first team to win back-to-back championships since the Patriots two decades ago. The 49ers got a field goal on the first possession of overtime, but Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs to the winning touchdown on his team's ensuing possession. (He threw a 3-yard TD pass to Mecole Hardman Jr. for the win.) Mahomes also had led the Chiefs to a game-tying field goal with 3 seconds left in regulation.

(More Super Bowl stories.)

Get breaking news in your inbox.
What you need to know, as soon as we know it.
Sign up
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X