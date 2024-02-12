Researchers Find Telltale Alzheimer's Clues in Our Blood

It's looking more and more likely that a blood test to predict Alzheimer's years before symptoms appear will be available in the not-too-distant future. In the latest development, researchers say they identified biological markers in stored blood samples that reliably forecast various forms of dementia nearly 15 years in advance, reports Reuters. The study is published in the journal Nature Aging. Scientists made use of blood samples from more than 50,000 people as part of the UK Biobank repository. From that group, about 1,400 people went on to develop Alzheimer's, vascular dementia, or another form of dementia, and the researchers went back to look for clues in their frozen samples.