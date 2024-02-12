Washington State Considers Protections for Adult Dancers

Lawmakers in Washington state are considering legislation that would provide the most comprehensive protection for strippers in the US. Known as the "strippers' bill of rights," proposals being considered in the Legislature would require a security guard at each club, keypad codes to enter dressing rooms, training for employees on preventing sexual harassment, and procedures if a customer is violent, per the AP. They would also require training on how to de-escalate conflict between dancers, employees and customers, and signs stating that dancers are not required to hand over tips to bartenders and others. The bill already has cleared the state Senate and is now before the House.