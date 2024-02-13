This Year's Super Bowl Was Most-Watched Telecast Ever

It was the longest Super Bowl ever, but that wasn't the only record broken in Las Vegas on Sunday during the NFL's biggest game of the year. The matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, which ended with a 25-22 overtime win for the Chiefs, drew 123.4 million viewers—the largest number of people ever watching the same broadcast. Before this game, the biggest broadcast of all time was last year's Super Bowl, featuring the Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, which saw 115.1 million viewers. As Variety notes, the numbers from Nielsen and Adobe Analytics indicate the "average number of viewers who were tuned in at any given moment during each game." When looking at the number who viewed any part of Sunday's broadcast, 202.4 million watched—a 10% jump from last year.