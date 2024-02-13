It's been nearly a decade since fans got their "Moment of Zen" from Jon Stewart—but on Monday night, the comedian was back manning The Daily Show desk that he abandoned in summer 2015—right after Donald Trump announced he was running for president the first time. Stewart, who will host the Comedy Central show on Mondays through the 2024 election cycle, was definitely "grayer" than when we last saw him on the network, "but he was otherwise in classic form," notes the New York Times. His show opener: "Welcome to The Daily Show! My name is Jon Stewart. Now, where was I?" Other coverage of Stewart's return: