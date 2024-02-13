Usher and longtime partner Jenn Goicoechea married in Las Vegas just hours after the R&B superstar's headline appearance at the Super Bowl halftime show by an officiant known to dress as an Elvis Presley impersonator. The couple married Sunday at Vegas Weddings, according to a marriage certificate made public Monday. The ceremony was officiated by the Rev. Ronald Joseph Pokrywka, better known locally as Ron DeCar. Witnesses included Jonnetta Patton, Usher's mother, per the AP. "Congratulations to the Newlyweds!" chapel owner Melody Willis-Williams said in a statement. "We were beyond thrilled to host ... this epic day for Usher and his new wife." The statement adds: "As much as we love love, this is the couple's news to share any further details on. We'll always be fans of Usher! Yeah!"