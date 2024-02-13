Usher and longtime partner Jenn Goicoechea married in Las Vegas just hours after the R&B superstar's headline appearance at the Super Bowl halftime show by an officiant known to dress as an Elvis Presley impersonator. The couple married Sunday at Vegas Weddings, according to a marriage certificate made public Monday. The ceremony was officiated by the Rev. Ronald Joseph Pokrywka, better known locally as Ron DeCar. Witnesses included Jonnetta Patton, Usher's mother, per the AP. "Congratulations to the Newlyweds!" chapel owner Melody Willis-Williams said in a statement. "We were beyond thrilled to host ... this epic day for Usher and his new wife." The statement adds: "As much as we love love, this is the couple's news to share any further details on. We'll always be fans of Usher! Yeah!"
A representative for Usher didn't immediately respond to questions from the AP, including whether the service was conducted in the chapel, on a balcony, or in the drive-thru lane. Clark County Clerk Lynn Marie Goya, the head of the county's marriage license bureau, confirmed that her office issued a license to Usher and Goicoechea last week. "Naturally they got married in Las Vegas," Goya said. "What better place than the 'Wedding Capital of the World'?" The document, issued Thursday, lists the couple's full names—Usher Raymond IV and Jennifer Jean Goicoechea—and shows they paid a $102 filing fee. Usher, 45, and Goicoechea, 40, have been together since 2019 and have two young daughters.
