Not-So-Sweet News for Chocoholics

It's the day for chocolate and roses, and at least one of those things is looking to set you back more this year. As NPR reports, the cost of cocoa, which is kind of a key ingredient in the aforementioned chocolate, has been skyrocketing—and basically doubled in the past year. That's leant itself to some pretty bitter recent news coming out of choco-world. A look around the landscape:

The cause: Basically, extreme weather in West Africa, where most of the world's cocoa supply is grown. It looks something like this: "There were massive rains, and then there was a massive dry spell coupled with wind," says an analyst. "It led to some pretty harsh growing conditions." Those conditions included pests and disease, and led to three consecutive years of poor crops.