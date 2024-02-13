He May Be Tesla's First Fatality in 'Full Self-Driving'

The Washington Post may have uncovered the first fatality linked to Tesla's most advanced driver-assistance software, Full Self-Driving. The newspaper's investigation suggests that Hans von Ohain—a Tesla employee—was using FSD on a curvy road in Evergreen, Colorado, in 2022 when the car veered into a tree and burst into flames. Passenger Erik Rossiter survived the crash, and he maintains that his friend was using FSD as they returned from a day of golf—and drinking. What's more, he said the software had been acting up on the way to the golf course that afternoon, but Ohain was always able to grab the wheel and correct it. While dozens of serious or fatal crashes with driver assistance have been reported with Teslas, most have involved the less-advanced Autopilot system, per the Post. This would be the first death connected to FSD.