Royal Caribbean's Ultimate World Cruise promises "the most epic world cruise ever," with the chance to spend nine months aboard the Serenade of the Seas visiting dozens of countries around the globe. But just two months after the ship set sail from Miami, "a guest sailing on board Serenade of the Seas has sadly passed away," the cruise line said Tuesday in a statement, per NBC News . RC added that it didn't have anything else to share, out of respect for the privacy of the guest and their family, and noted, "We are actively providing support and assistance to the guest's loved ones at this time."

Even though the cruise line itself is staying relatively mum, passenger Adita Larson posted a video on the matter to TikTok on Sunday. "We had our first death on the Ultimate World Cruise," Larson said in her video, which USA Today notes has since been deleted but reposted by someone else. "She was an elderly lady." Larson then speculated, "I'm thinking it was probably a heart attack." In the comments, Larson also noted that the deceased passenger, whose body she said she saw being taken from her cabin, had been traveling alone.

"Very, very sad," she said. So what happens when a guest dies on board? The Points Guy notes there's a plan on most cruise ships for that, and that some larger ships even have their own morgues, which "are kept well away from areas where food is stored." Ships also have to carry body bags. Typically, bodies are then taken off the ship at the next major port of call. The Serenade of the Seas, which just finished the first part of its itinerary through the Americas, is now heading toward the Asia-Pacific region. It's set to complete its seven-continent journey in Miami on Sept. 10, per People. (More cruises stories.)