Breaking News! Grover Has a New Job

Grover usually spends his time online pumping up fans , singing to friends , and even trying his hand at self-portraits . But the fuzzy blue Muppet from Sesame Street apparently has a real new job that keeps him busy, too—at least according to his own admission on social media this week. "As a news reporter, I always do my research before I break a story," Grover's X account announced on Monday. And his breaking news for that day? "I am confident to report that you are so special and amazing!"

NPR notes that Grover has had "a wide variety" of gigs since he hit the Sesame Street scene in the early '70s—everything from a waiter, flight attendant, and professor to door-to-door-salesman, mailman, and even hot dog vendor. But his reporting gig is sparking a bit of a meltdown on the internet, with the New York Times noting that "journalists aren't optimistic" about Grover's chances of success in the field, considering the current state of the media industry. "Unfortunately, Grover was fired for not hitting his three story a day quota," Slate writer Scott Nover wrote on X.

NJ.com reporter SP Sullivan added, "I regret to report a hedge fund has since purchased Grover's paper and laid him off." "It's hard not to be pessimistic about the future of journalism when we see friends and colleagues lose their jobs, when newsrooms shutter, and when trust in the work journalists do every day is at record lows with the public," Christopher Ortiz, co-creator of Stuff Journalists Like, tells NPR. SJL had only well wishes for the Muppet media maven, though, writing, "For the record, @JournalistsLike thinks Grover has a promising future in journalism and wishes him nothing but the best!" (Elmo's 15 minutes in the spotlight came a couple of weeks ago.)