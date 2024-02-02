It's Another Traumatizing Day in the Life of Elmo

Elmo didn't just have to endure groanings about existential crises this week. He also had to endure Larry David, er, curbing his enthusiasm. Elmo appeared on the Today show Friday to discuss his viral tweet and ran into David, who was there to promote the last season of Curb Your Enthusiasm. Stunning the hosts, David suddenly approached Elmo at the end of the muppet's interview, grabbed Elmo's face, then took a playful swing at Elmo's dad, Louie, who was accompanying him. David grabbed Elmo's face once more before departing. "Mr. Larry, Elmo loved you before," responded the muppet, per Today . "Get back on the couch and let's talk about how you feel."

David did sit down to chat with the hosts about the last season of Curb Your Enthusiasm—which he promises is, in fact, the last—but got in an apology first. Savannah Guthrie asked him if there was anything he wanted to say to Elmo, then told him to "speak from your heart." "From where? What organ are you talking about?" David joked, before giving in. "Elmo, I just want to apologize," he said. "Elmo accepts your apology, Larry," said the muppet. If he hadn't accepted, Elmo could have called on T-Pain. "I know I didn't just see my mans @elmo assaulted on live TV," tweeted the rapper, who'd conversed with Elmo earlier in the week. "@Elmo say the word," he later wrote on Instagram, per People. (More Larry David stories.)