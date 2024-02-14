A Democrat has taken back disgraced former Congressman George Santos' Long Island seat—and among those weighing in on Tom Suozzi's win Tuesday was former (and possibly future) President Trump. "Just watched this very foolish woman, Mazi Melesa Pilip, running in a race where she didn't endorse me and tried to 'straddle the fence,' when she would have easily WON if she understood anything about MODERN DAY politics in America," Trump wrote on Truth Social Tuesday night, referencing Suozzi's Republican opponent in the special election in New York's 3rd Congressional District, per Fox News. Trump then pleaded for a "real candidate in the district for November" (Suozzi has to run in the general election to keep his seat), and noted of Suozzi, in all caps: "I know him well, can be easily beaten." Other takeaways on Suozzi's victory: