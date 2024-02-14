Police in England say a drunken driver did the right thing after doing the wrong thing. An emergency dispatcher received an unusual call just before noon Monday when a motorist reported he was driving drunk and said he "doesn't know what he is doing," North Yorkshire police said. The man said he had a rough weekend, the AP reports. "Man calls the police to report that HE is a drink driver," police said, using the British term for the offense. "It's not every day that this happens."