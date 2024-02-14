It's an intriguing study that provides "food for thought," as its lead author puts it. Researchers found men who'd been prescribed Viagra and similar PDE5 inhibitor drugs were 18% less likely to develop Alzheimer's over a five-year period than those who hadn't been prescribed the drugs. The finding was even stronger—a 44% lower risk—among the group of men who'd received 21 to 50 prescriptions in total, putting them in the "most-prescribed" tier. But don't call your doctor for a prescription just yet: