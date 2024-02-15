Marvel Reveals Fantastic Four Cast

Marvel revealed the key cast members for its Fantastic Four reboot in a Valentine's Day message from "Marvel's first family" to fans. In a post on Instagram , Marvel said Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn will play the superheroes in the movie scheduled to hit theaters in July 2025. CNN reports that The Mandalorian and The Last of Us star Pascal will play the group's leader, Reed Richards, aka Mister Fantastic, and Kirby will play his wife, Sue Storm, aka Invisible Woman.

Quinn, who appeared in the most recent season of Stranger Things, will play Johnny Storm, aka the Human Torch, and Moss-Bachrach, who appeared in The Bear, will play Ben Grimm, aka the Thing. Marvel hasn't revealed who will play the group's nemesis, Viktor von Doom, aka Doctor Doom. Last year, Kirby, who was nominated for the best actress Oscar for her role in 2020's Pieces of a Woman, told Variety that it would be "an honor to play Sue Storm." "She's amazing," Kirby said.

The movie will bring the Fantastic Four into the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the first time, apart from a cameo appearance by John Krasinski playing an alternate universe's Richards in Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness. The AP reports that the characters made their debut in the comics in 1961 but their path to the big screen has been a tangled one. A 1994 movie was never released. After 20th Century Fox bought the rights to the characters, Fantastic Four movies came out in 2005 and 2007, followed by a 2015 reboot that was critically panned and bombed at the box office. Disney, which acquired Marvel in 2009, got the rights to the characters when it bought Fox a decade later.