Putin Blasted for 'Brutality' After Navalny's Death

World leaders reacted with shock and anger Friday to the reported death of Alexei Navalny, Russia's most prominent opposition figure, in an Arctic prison colony. Authorities did not immediately disclose the cause of the 47-year-old's death, but family members and supporters had long said that Navalny was being denied medical care and subjected to long periods in solitary confinement, NPR reports. Navalny "fought for a democratic Russia," said Christian Lindner, Germany's finance minister. "For that, Putin tortured him to death." More reactions:

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan. Like other US officials, Sullivan said he is still waiting for confirmation of Navalny's death. If it is confirmed, "it's a terrible tragedy and, given the Russian government's long and sordid history of doing harm to its opponents, it raises real and obvious questions about what happened here," Sullivan told NPR.