Amy Schumer doesn't owe anyone an explanation of her health issues, but the comedian felt obliged to offer an update after comments started flying over how she looks following a recent media tour to promote the second season of her show Life & Beth on Hulu. What people are specifically focusing on: the 42-year-old comedian's "puffier" face, which drew comments online after she appeared on Good Morning America and Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show , per People . "You're right it is puffier than normal right now," Schumer wrote Thursday on Instagram . "I have endometriosis an auto immune disease that every woman should read about."

Schumer adds, "There are some medical and hormonal things going on in my world right now but I'm okay." It appears that it's not so much opening up about her health that bothers Schumer as it is the fact that the world feels compelled to speculate on how she looks lately. "Thank you so much for everyone's input about my face!" she writes sarcastically in her post. "I've enjoyed feedback and deliberation about my appearance as all women do for almost 20 years." She goes on to say that she doesn't think she (or any woman) should feel they have to explain their appearance to anyone, but that she wanted "to take the opportunity to advocate for self love and acceptance of the skin you're in."

"Like every other women/person some days I feel confident and good as hell and others I want to put a bag over my head," Schumer notes. "But I feel strong and beautiful and so proud of this tv show I created. Wrote. Starred in and directed. Maybe just maybe we can focus on that for a little." Watch her entire interview with Fallon here. (More Amy Schumer stories.)