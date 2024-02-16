Biden: Navalny Death Is 'Proof of Putin's Brutality'

President Biden spoke at the White House on Friday after the death of dissident Alexei Navalny in a Russian penal colony, and he made clear who he thinks is to blame. "Make no mistake, make no mistake, (Vladimir) Putin is responsible for Navalny's death," he said. "Putin is responsible." More from the Washington Post and the Hill:

Biden said the 47-year-old's death is "proof of Putin's brutality." He said he had no information on what happened, but added there is "no doubt it's a "consequence of something that Putin and his thugs did." Prison officials have said that Navalny fell ill after a walk and lost consciousness.

Biden lauded the dissident, who was serving a 19-year sentence on charges of extremism. "He could have lived safely in exile after the assassination attempt on him in 2020, which nearly killed him," Biden said. "Instead, he returned to Russia, knowing he'd likely be imprisoned or even killed if he continued his work. But he did it anyway because he believed so deeply in his country."