Fani Willis' Father Grilled About Her Relationship

Georgia prosecutors sought to knock down misconduct allegations against Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on Friday, calling her father to the witness stand to testify about his knowledge of her romantic relationship with the special prosecutor she hired to lead Donald Trump's case:

On the second day of the extraordinary hearing that could result in Willis and her office being removed from the case against the former president, Willis' father testified that he had not met special prosecutor Nathan Wade until last year and didn't find out until weeks ago that they had been in a relationship. Attorneys for those allied with Trump have been trying to show that the relationship existed before Willis appointed Wade and that she has a financial conflict of interest as a result, per the AP.

Willis' father, John Floyd, told the court that he has long advised his daughter to keep plenty of cash at home. (This relates to Willis reimbursing Wade for various expenses.) "Maybe, and excuse me your honor, I'm not trying to be racist, but it's a black thing," Floyd said, per CNN. "I was trained, and most black folks, they hide cash or they keep cash, and I was trained you always keep some cash."

He also spoke of death threats to her over the case: "They said they were going to blow up the house, they were going to kill me, they were going to kill my grandchildren. … I was concerned for her safety."

