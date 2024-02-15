Politics / election interference indictment Timeline of DA's Relationship in Dispute at Trump Hearing Nathan Wade says he and Fani Willis didn't start dating until after he joined the case By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Feb 15, 2024 1:37 PM CST Copied Fulton County Special Prosecutor Nathan Wade testifies on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, in Atlanta. (Alyssa Pointer/Pool Photo via AP) See 1 more photo New York wasn't the only site of a significant court hearing related to Donald Trump on Thursday. The other was unfolding in Georgia, where prosecutor Nathan Wade had to take the stand to answer personal questions about his romantic relationship with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. A crucial point in dispute is when that relationship started. Coverage: Wade said he and Willis did not start dating until March 2022, after Willis had appointed him to the Trump election-interference case in the state, reports Politico. Wade also said Willis reimbursed him for her portions of vacations they took together. "She was very emphatic and adamant about this independent, strong woman thing, so she demanded that she paid her own way," Wade said, per the AP. The two points speak to the heart of the allegations against Willis: Trump and others accuse her of putting her boyfriend on the case, then reaping financial benefits by having him treat her to vacations paid for by his income from it. They say this created a conflict of interest that should disqualify Willis and her office from the case, thus potentially killing it, per the New York Times. However, the timeline spelled out by Wade was contradicted by a woman who said she was once a close friend of Willis before they had a falling out. Robin Bryant-Yeartie told the court that she was sure Wade and Willis started their relationship much earlier, back in 2019. She said she had witnessed "hugging, kissing, just affection" between them. Wade said at one point: "We're private people. Our relationship wasn't a secret. It was just private." (More election interference indictment stories.) See 1 more photo Report an error