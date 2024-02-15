Timeline of DA's Relationship in Dispute at Trump Hearing

New York wasn't the only site of a significant court hearing related to Donald Trump on Thursday. The other was unfolding in Georgia, where prosecutor Nathan Wade had to take the stand to answer personal questions about his romantic relationship with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. A crucial point in dispute is when that relationship started. Coverage:

Wade said he and Willis did not start dating until March 2022, after Willis had appointed him to the Trump election-interference case in the state, reports Politico.

Wade also said Willis reimbursed him for her portions of vacations they took together. "She was very emphatic and adamant about this independent, strong woman thing, so she demanded that she paid her own way," Wade said, per the AP.