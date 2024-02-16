Juveniles Charged in Kansas City Shooting

Two juveniles were charged with crimes connected to the mass shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl rally, authorities said Friday. A news release from Jackson County Family Court said the juveniles were charged Thursday and are being detained in the county's Juvenile Detention Center "on gun-related and resisting arrest charges." The release said it is "anticipated that additional charges are expected in the future as the investigation by the Kansas City Police Department continues." No other information was released, the AP reports; juvenile court cases are largely kept private under Missouri law, and hearings are not open to the public. Police have said a dispute among several people led to the shooting.

Police initially detained three juveniles but released one who they determined wasn't involved in the shooting. Police are looking for others who may have been involved and are calling for witnesses, victims, and people with cellphone video of the violence to call a hotline. A popular disc jockey was killed in the burst of gunfire Wednesday as the parade and rally were concluding, and 22 other people—more than half of them children—were injured. As of Friday, two people remained in critical condition, and one was in serious condition. Most of the injured children were out of the hospital and expected to recover.

But the emotional recovery is only just beginning in a community horrified that juveniles could cause such trauma. Kansas Citians are turning to religious gathers, vigils, and counseling to try to cope, per the AP. The Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney's Office set up in-person counseling for the traumatized. Twelve people attended Thursday, including two children, a spokesman said. The agency also established a hotline offering counseling.