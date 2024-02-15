US / Kansas City shooting KC Victim Was a Rarity in City: a Latina DJ Lisa Lopez-Galvan was also a mother of two By Newser Editors and Wire Services Posted Feb 15, 2024 2:30 PM CST Copied A screen shot of Lisa Lopez-Galvan. (YouTube/KTLA) More details are emerging about the woman who was fatally shot in Kansas City on Wednesday during the city's Super Bowl celebration: Lisa Lopez-Galvan, 43, was a music lover and DJ in the Kansas City area who played at weddings, quinceañeras, and an American Legion bar and grill, per the AP. She mixed Tejano, Mexican, and Spanish music with R&B and hip-hop, and volunteered as a host on a radio program at KKFI-FM. Rosa Izurieta and Martha Ramirez worked with Lopez-Galvan for about a year at a local staffing firm but had known her since childhood. They remembered her as an extrovert and a strong Catholic devoted to her family who was ready to help anyone. And, they said, working part time playing music allowed the mother of two to share her passion as one of the area's few Latina DJs. "She was definitely a pioneer. She knew how to get people going," Ramirez said. "She was always really good about shouting out people's birthdays and just making people feel included and loved." Police identified Lopez-Galvan as Elizabeth Galvan, 43, instead of the name she used on her Facebook page and the name used by her two friends and the radio station. Ramirez said that as a DJ, she went by Lisa G. The radio station reposted a photo that Lopez-Galvan had at the top of her Facebook page, which appeared to be from a celebration. It showed Lopez-Galvan with her family: Her husband was smiling, she was laughing, and their teenage daughter was between them. Her son was on the other side of her, and they had their arms around each other. "This senseless act has taken a beautiful person from her family and this KC Community," the station said. (Police say the shooting, which injured more than 20, stemmed from a fight, not terrorism.) Report an error