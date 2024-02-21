Theories on Navalny's Death Begin to Emerge

The whereabouts of Alexei Navalny's body remain unknown, as does his cause of death. Russian authorities have said they will not release his body for the next two weeks as the preliminary inquest into his Friday death continues. But his mother has been fighting for access to her son's remains since Saturday and has filed a lawsuit to that end. The latest on her effort, and the situation in general:

Lyudmila Navalnaya's suit, filed at a court in the Arctic city of Salekhard, contests officials' refusal to release her son's body to her, per the AP via Russian state news agency Tass. A closed-door hearing is slated for March 4. The suit followed a plea Navalnaya made directly to Vladimir Putin requesting her son's body. "The resolution of this matter depends solely on you. Let me finally see my son. I demand that Alexei's body is released immediately, so that I can bury him like a human being."