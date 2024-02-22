Biden's Dog Bit a Lot More Agents Than We Knew About

Between October 2022 and July 2023, President Biden's dog Commander was biting Secret Service agents at the rate of roughly once every 11 days, according to newly released records. The records list 24 incidents involving the agency's personnel. That's more attacks than previously disclosed , and it doesn't include incidents involving other White House personnel, the New York Times reports. The attacks were listed in hundreds of pages of documents obtained by researcher John Greenewald under the Freedom of Information Act and published on his Black Vault website. Commander, a German shepherd who came to the White House as a puppy in 2021 , was banished in October. Another Biden dog, Major, also left the White House after multiple biting incidents .

The documents describe how agents had to adjust tactics to keep themselves safe from Commander while protecting the president. "Please give lots of room (staying a terrain feature away if possible)" an agent in charge of the Presidential Protection Division told their team, saying agents "must be creative to ensure our own personal safety." After an incident at Camp David, one agent advised colleagues: "Standing tall and yelling his name and 'stop' is your best bet to not get bit. Once I yelled at him and faced him, he turned around and started sniffing a bush." The documents list bites to arms, hands, and elbows. One agent was protected from a bite by their magazine pouch.

One of the most serious incidents described in the documents happened at the Biden family's vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware last July. Commander bit an agent who wasn't aware he was off leash, causing a "severe deep open wound" that required six stitches. Anthony Guglielmi, the Secret Service's chief of communications, said the agency takes employee well-being "extremely seriously" and, for many administrations, has been "navigating how to best operate in an environment that includes family pets." A source close to the Biden family tells CNN that the Bidens were "heartbroken" by the incidents. "They've apologized to those who have been bitten, taken flowers to some." (More Secret Service stories.)