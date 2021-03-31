Biden Dog 'Nipped Someone on a Walk'

(Newser) – Major might be back in the doghouse again after another White House biting incident. Sources tell CNN that the 3-year-old German shepherd bit a National Park Service on the South Lawn of the White House Monday. Major and Champ, the Biden's other dog, recently returned to the White House after receiving extra training following an earlier Major biting incident. "Yes, Major nipped someone on a walk," Michael LaRosa, Jill Biden's press secretary confirmed to CNN. LaRosa said the worker was seen by the White House Medical Unit "out of an abundance of caution" before returning to work without injury.

Major, the first rescue dog ever to live at the White House, is "still adjusting to his new surroundings," LaRosa said. In the earlier incident, Major nipped a Secret Service agent's hand, but officials said the bite didn't break the skin. NBC notes that Biden's dog isn't the first problematic German shepherd called Major to live at the White House. According to the Presidential Pet Museum, Franklin D. Roosevelt's Major, a former police dog, "was known to chase White House maids to the point that they had to use their brooms and dust mops to keep him at bay." The FDR Library says the dog was sent back to the Roosevelts' New York home in 1933 after he bit British Prime Minister Ramsey MacDonald. (Read more White House stories.)