It's about that point in winter when dreams of sandy beaches start kicking in. To help illustrate those fantasies, Tripadvisor has released its "Best of the Best Beaches" list for 2024, which ranks the very top tier of its users' ratings and reviews. Topping the list is Praia da Falesia in Portugal, which stuns visitors with its "dramatic cliffs, golden sands, and sparkling blue waters." Here are the top 10 beaches that made the cut: