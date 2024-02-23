Hundreds of Vice Staffers Are Losing Their Jobs

Vice Media, which filed for bankruptcy last year , is undergoing a major restructuring that includes laying off "several hundred" employees, CEO Bruce Dixon said Thursday. The media outlet currently employees about 900 people, the New York Times reports. Those affected will be notified early next week. The outlet will also no longer be publishing its content on its website, Vice.com, Variety reports. Dixon explained in his memo to staff that it's no longer cost-effective to distribute content that way, the AP reports. "Moving forward, we will look to partner with established media companies to distribute our digital content, including news, on their global platforms, as we fully transition to a studio model," Dixon said.

He added that Vice will also place "more emphasis on our social channels as we accelerate our discussions with partners to take our content to where it will be viewed most broadly." The media outlet emerged from bankruptcy last year with new owners after closing a $350 million sale to a consortium of its former lenders, but instead of reinvesting, big cuts have been made. Another big round of layoffs just happened in the fall (Vice Media once employed around 3,000 people) and the company is also in advanced talks to sell its Refinery29 publishing division. (BuzzFeed also just announced a new round of layoffs.)