BuzzFeed Selling Off Complex, Laying Off Workers

The latest layoff news comes from BuzzFeed, which is planning to reduce its workforce by 16%, which amounts to dozens of employees being let go, per the Guardian. The reduction will apply to the media group's remaining workers, as the company also just sold off Complex, a publisher it bought just over two years ago, on Wednesday, CNN reports. "The sale of Complex represents an important strategic step for BuzzFeed, Inc as we adapt our business to be more profitable, more nimble, and more innovative," BuzzFeed CEO Jonah Peretti says in a statement. "The changes we announced today will enable an exciting next stage for our company, with increased focus on our iconic brands."