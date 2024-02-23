AT&T Explains Mass Outage

AT&T says the mass outage that affected about 60,000 of its customers Thursday was caused by a software update. Specifically, "the application and execution of an incorrect process used as we were expanding our network" was to blame, the telecom company said in a statement to ABC News. Outages were reported with other cell carriers as well (though Verizon and T-Mobile explained that their networks did not actually experience outages and that any outages seen on Down Detector were likely a reflection of their customers struggling to connect with customers on other networks who were experiencing outages) and so, of course, conspiracy theories were spreading, Gizmodo reports.