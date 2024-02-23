"Houston, Odysseus has found its new home," Intuitive Machines mission director Tim Crain said Thursday after the company's lander became the first American spacecraft to land on the moon since 1972. The landing—which came after some tense moments—makes the Texas-based company the first private company to successfully land a spacecraft on the moon. "After troubleshooting communications, flight controllers have confirmed Odysseus is upright and starting to send data," the company said in a post on X. "Right now, we are working to downlink the first images from the lunar surface." More:

Congratulations from NASA's chief. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson hailed the achievements in a post on X. The company, he said, "aced the landing of a lifetime." "What a triumph for humanity," Nelson said. "Odysseus has taken the Moon."