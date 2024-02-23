US Tries to Inflict Fresh Financial Pain on Russia

Saturday represents the second anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and the United States is marking the occasion by foisting 500 new sanctions on Russia, for both the war and the death last Friday of Alexei Navalny. The AP calls it "the largest single tranche of penalties" the US has imposed on Russia in the last two years. In his announcement, President Biden said the sanctions go after those with ties to Navalny's imprisonment along with Russia's war machine—its "financial sector, defense industrial base, and procurement networks," NBC News reports. The BBC reports nearly 100 companies and individuals will see export restrictions placed on them. More on the pain being directed Russia's way: