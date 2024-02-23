Navalny's Team: Russia Gave His Mother Long List of Terms

Alexei Navalny's body remains in the possession of Russia, and CNN reports the country's investigative committee has reportedly outlined more terms that must be met in order for his body to be released to his mother. Ivan Zhdanov, the head of Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation, outlines the conditions that it says have been specified:
- The body must be transported to Moscow on a special plane. The timing should not be announced by Navalny's mother so as to avoid crowds gathering to greet the aircraft.
- Navalny's family must at all times be accompanied by an employee of the investigative committee prior to the funeral.
- A secret funeral should be conducted "among the family," with Navalny's mother not scheduling it until arriving in Moscow. The body must be held in the Moscow or Vladimir region prior to the funeral, which both sides have agreed will take place at Khovanskoye cemetery in Moscow.
- The death certificate will only be given to Navalny's family once they have consented to the above.
Meanwhile, the AP reports Russian "cultural icons" including Nobel Peace Prize-winning journalist Dmitry Muratov and ballet star Mikhail Baryshnikov have released videos calling on Russia to hand Navalny's body over to his family. "Just give Lyudmila her son," Muratov said, adding, "It's awkward to talk about this in a country that still considers itself Christian." Baryshnikov said he "firmly requests ... the body of the murdered Alexei Navalny" to be given to his mother. (More Alexei Navalny stories.)