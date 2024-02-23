Navalny's Team: Russia Gave His Mother Long List of Terms

Alexei Navalny's body remains in the possession of Russia, and CNN reports the country's investigative committee has reportedly outlined more terms that must be met in order for his body to be released to his mother . Ivan Zhdanov, the head of Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation, outlines the conditions that it says have been specified:

Meanwhile, the AP reports Russian "cultural icons" including Nobel Peace Prize-winning journalist Dmitry Muratov and ballet star Mikhail Baryshnikov have released videos calling on Russia to hand Navalny's body over to his family. "Just give Lyudmila her son," Muratov said, adding, "It's awkward to talk about this in a country that still considers itself Christian." Baryshnikov said he "firmly requests ... the body of the murdered Alexei Navalny" to be given to his mother. (More Alexei Navalny stories.)