Engoron Refuses to Delay $364M Trump Judgment

A request from Donald Trump's lawyers to delay finalizing the $364 million ruling against the former president and co-defendants in his New York fraud case was shot down Thursday by the judge who presided over the trial. New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron signed the judgment Thursday afternoon, meaning Trump will have 30 days to lodge a notice of appeal after the court clerk files the paperwork, the Washington Post reports. "You have failed to explain, much less justify, any basis for a stay," the judge said in an email to Trump attorney Clifford S. Robert.

"You have again asked for time to file a proposed counter-judgment again without explaining in what way the Attorney General's proposed judgment is incorrect … and again without specifying how your proposed judgment would differ," he wrote. To lodge an appeal during the 30-day period, Trump will have to put up cash or bond to cover the judgment plus an estimated $100 million in interest, a figure that is growing by around $87,000 a day, CNN reports. Earlier this week, New York Attorney General Letitia James said she would move to seize some of Trump's assets if he was unable to pay the penalties, though enforcement will be put on hold during the expected appeal, the AP reports.

"If he can't post a bond or meet the appellate division's bonding requirements, then I would expect him to file bankruptcy to take advantage of the automatic stay on collection," Syracuse University Law Professor Gregory Germain tells the AP. "But that's a couple of chess moves away, so we will just have to see what happens." Engoron's judgment includes a $355 million penalty for Trump and $4 million apiece for sons Donald Jr. and Eric. Trump and his sons have also been banned from serving as officers or directors for any New York company for the next few years. (More Trump New York fraud trial stories.)