Georgia Cops Bust Suspect in Murder of Laken Riley

A 26-year-old man has been arrested in the killing of a nursing student whose body was found on the University of Georgia campus Thursday, and police said he apparently did not know the victim, he acted alone, and there was no further threat to the university community. The suspect, identified as Athens resident Jose Antonio Ibarra, was taken into custody for the death of 22-year-old Laken Hope Riley, reports the AP . The body of the Augusta University College of Nursing student was found near running trails Thursday, launching a highly visible police investigation that centered on an apartment complex just south of there. Video from campus security and other technology led police to Ibarra, who lived in one of the apartments, University of Georgia Police Chief Jeff Clark said.

Clark calls the evidence authorities have gathered in the case "robust," per the Athens Banner-Herald, and they believe it was a "solo act" by Ibarra. He also said the investigation suggests that the suspect and victim didn't know each other. "This was a crime of opportunity where he saw an individual, and bad things happened," Clark said. "They had no relationship. He did not know her at all." Ibarra faces charges including malice murder, felony murder, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, kidnapping, hindering a 911 call, and concealing the death of another. Clark said Ibarra doesn't have an extensive criminal history and is not a US citizen, but he did not know Ibarra's immigration status. Riley's sister, Lauren Phillips, paid tribute to her Friday in an Instagram post, calling her "the best sister and my built in best friend from the very first second."

The area where Riley was found is near the campus' intramural fields, and only a little farther from a large dorm complex occupied mostly by first-year students. Officials had advised students to travel in groups and avoid the area. Nate Stein, who graduated in December, said he's likely to be "on edge for a little bit." His roommate is a frequent runner, and they often exercise in the area around the lake. "I used to walk there every morning too, and I mean, it just feels like a very safe space," Stein said. "It's on campus so ... it doesn't really feel like it would ever be unsafe at all."