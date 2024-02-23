Nursing Student Found Dead After Going Out for a Run

A woman was found dead Thursday on the campus of the University of Georgia after a friend told police she had not returned from a morning run at the school's Intramural Fields, authorities said. The woman was not a student at the university, the school's police chief said. Police Chief Jeff Clark did not provide details on how the woman died, citing the ongoing investigation, the AP reports. UGA says in a statement cited by the New York Post that the woman had "visible injuries" and that foul play is suspected. She was a student at Augusta University's College of Nursing campus in nearby Athens, but had previously attended UGA, WSB-TV reports.

Clark said his department, along with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, were conducting the investigation. He noted that there has not been a homicide on campus in the last 20 years. "We're not going to leave any rock unturned in this investigation," he said. The university cancelled classes Thursday and urged students to travel in groups. Clark also asked the university community to avoid the school's Intramural Fields where the woman's body was found. Officers searching the area found the woman's body in a forested area behind Lake Herrick. That area is across a busy road from a large dorm and dining hall complex on what's commonly called "East Campus." Most of the students in those dorms are freshmen.