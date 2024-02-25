In Ring Footage, Father Confesses He Killed Son

"He's not breathing. He's dead. The fighting on the way home was unbearable," David de Jesus Contreras says on video recorded on his home's Ring camera. The "he" in question is his 22-year-old son, Eric, and Contreras has confessed to fatally shooting him after a fight on Nov. 3, 2023, just a few days ahead of his 23rd birthday. As Local News 10 reports, the elder Contreras, 52, is speaking with his wife through the door of their home in Pinecrest, Florida, in the immediate aftermath of the shooting and was captured on video. "It's not your fault," he tells his wife. "Please call my brother." Contreras himself called 911; he has been held without bond since November and pleaded not guilty to a charge of second-degree murder. He's next due in court on March 11. (More murder stories.)