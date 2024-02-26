Are you the "most studious Swiftie"? London's Victoria and Albert Museum wants you stat, as a new "Superfan Advisor" to help inform curators on the museum's Taylor Swift collection, reports the Guardian . Candidates for this part-time gig, which will pay per session, "will meet curatorial experts at the V&A, share knowledge about their specialist subject," and view relevant objects from the museum's collection, as well as possibly influence future additions to said collection, per an ad for the job posted Thursday.

The ideal candidate will be able to share "insights into the culture and artisanry" of such Swift artifacts as the handmade signs brought to Swift concerts and the friendship bracelets that Swift fans often exchange, reports CNN. The outlet notes that these objects "provide a tangible mark of the economic, cultural, and social phenomenon" that is Swift's Eras Tour, set to wrap up at the end of this year.

The museum is also seeking individuals for four other advisory roles who are well versed in Crocs, drag, emoji, and tufting, a type of weaving that creates rugs and clothing. Previous advisory roles included experts in Lego bricks, Pokemon cards, toby jugs, and gorpcore attire. "These new advisory roles will help us celebrate and discover more about the enormous, and often surprising, creative diversity on offer at the V&A, as well as [help] us to learn more about the design stories that are relevant to our audiences today," Dr. Tristram Hunt, the museum's director, says in a statement. Applications are due by March 7. (More Taylor Swift stories.)